Is it really a rivalry if one team doesn’t troll the other?

You may recall Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge blasted Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York,” through Boston’s concourse after beating the Red Sox in Game 2 of the 2018 American League Division Series at Fenway Park.

That obviously backfired, as the Sox went on to win that series and sent a little payback New York’s way by playing the same song when they claimed victory to move on to the AL Championship Series. Boston, as you know, got the last laugh and belted out “New York, New York,” after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the World Series.

Well, things aren’t going the same way for the Red Sox this year.

Boston dropped Monday’s series finale to the Yankees 5-0 at Fenway Park and the visitor’s made sure to leave their mark, playing the song in the clubhouse.

Yankees are blasting "New York, New York" in the clubhouse postgame at Fenway. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) September 10, 2019

Whatever happens this season, we’re sure the Red Sox won’t forget this come next year and years beyond.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images