Tom Brady is old enough to be Daniel Jones’ father in football and natural terms.
The age difference between the New England Patriots quarterback and New York Giants signal-caller will be the second-largest among opposing starting quarterbacks in nearly 70 years, according to NFL statisticians. Brady and Jones will lead their teams Thursday night at Gillette Stadium when they meet in a Week 6 game.
This statistic is just the latest reminder of the stark age difference between Brady, a 42-year-old certified NFL legend, and Jones, the 22-year-old whom the Giants picked sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jones revealed Wednesday Brady’s Patriots induced his first bout of football-related heartbreak in 2004 when they beat his beloved Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Jones was just 6 at the time, while Brady was 26 and in his fourth NFL season.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images