Tom Brady is old enough to be Daniel Jones’ father in football and natural terms.

The age difference between the New England Patriots quarterback and New York Giants signal-caller will be the second-largest among opposing starting quarterbacks in nearly 70 years, according to NFL statisticians. Brady and Jones will lead their teams Thursday night at Gillette Stadium when they meet in a Week 6 game.

The matchup between Daniel Jones & @TomBrady will mark the 2nd largest age diff (19 y, 297 d) among opposing starting QBs since 1950 Only Brady vs Sam Darnold in Wk 17, 2018 was a larger gap (19y, 306d) Jones can become the youngest QB to beat Brady at 22 y, 136 d old#TNF — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 10, 2019

This statistic is just the latest reminder of the stark age difference between Brady, a 42-year-old certified NFL legend, and Jones, the 22-year-old whom the Giants picked sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Jones revealed Wednesday Brady’s Patriots induced his first bout of football-related heartbreak in 2004 when they beat his beloved Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII. Jones was just 6 at the time, while Brady was 26 and in his fourth NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images