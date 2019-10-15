Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Luis Severino didn’t have his best stuff in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, and Alex Rodriguez thinks he knows why.

The New York Yankees starter struggled right out of the gate Tuesday, giving up a solo shot to Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on just his third pitch of the game. Severino lasted 4 1/3 innings against Houston, giving up two runs (both earned) off five hits before getting the hook.

But Rodriguez, who currently works as an analyst for FOX Sports 1, noticed something peculiar about Severino’s attack. So, he took to Twitter to share his thoughts, noting the righty appeared to be tipping his pitches.

26 pitches. 8 foul balls. 1 chase. #postseason — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 15, 2019

Astros' hitters are almost exclusively swinging at all fastballs. #postseason — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 15, 2019

To recap Severino's first inning: 36 pitches

18 fastballs

18 secondary pitches

11 swings on fastballs

5 swings on off-speed pitches, no misses

No chases on off-speed pitches. If you look at Astros' hitters body language, this screams tipping. #postseason — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 15, 2019

Severino update: 62 Pitches

8 Swings and Misses

7 misses on fastballs All because they know what's coming so they're starting early and can't stop. #postseason — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) October 15, 2019

This certainly wouldn’t be the first case of tipping this postseason. Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow admitted to tipping pitches during Game 5 of the American League Divisional Series, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images