While the National League Championship Series looks like it will be concluded in short order, the race for the American League pennant very well could go down to the wire.

The best-of-seven set between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees is deadlocked at one game apiece following a thrilling Game 2, which saw Carlos Correa crush a walk-off home run in the 11th inning. The sides now will collide at Yankee Stadium, the site of the series’ next three games, beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Game 3 will feature a marquee pitching matchup, as Luis Severino will take the mound for the Bronx Bombers opposite Gerrit Cole.

Here’s how to watch Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 online:

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 4:08 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images