Ben Watson’s second tenure with the New England Patriots has come to an end.

The Patriots opted not to activate Watson, who was suspended for the first four games of the season but was eligible to return Sunday against the Washington Redskins despite not being activated by the team. New England had until 4 p.m. ET Monday to activate the tight end, who was being held on a roster exemption, or release him.

Watson confirmed the team’s decision Monday afternoon on Twitter, saying he is “beyond disappointed” in the decision.

“The God of victory is also God in failure. I gave my all, but it was not enough to earn a spot on the @Patriots roster. I’m beyond disappointed but even more upset for my family who has supported me with all the love a husband and father could ask for.They are my heroes. Rom 8:28,” Watson tweeted.

For those curious, Romans 8:28 reads: “And we know that for those who love God all things work together for good, for those who are called according to his purpose.”

By not activating Watson, the Patriots save $2 million in cap space and will roll with Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo at the position for the time being. Izzo caught two balls for 39 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s 33-7 win, while LaCosse hauled in one pass for 22 yards.

Watson played his first six seasons in New England from 2004-09, making stops with the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints and briefly retiring this spring before returning to Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN