Tom Brady broke yet another record during Thursday’s game, but now Bill Belichick wants the quarterback to set his eyes on a new challenge.

During the New England Patriots’ 35-14 win over the New York Giants, Brady climbed to second on the NFL’s all-time passing yardage list, surpassing Peyton Manning.

Because of that, he was the recipient of the game ball from the Pats head coach following the game. The Patriots shared footage from the locker room celebration after the victory, and while giving Brady the game ball, Belichick cracked a little joke.

“Time to go after rushing records,” Belichick told Brady.

(You can watch the exchange here)

The Patriots now will have a little time off before taking on the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 21.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images