The Patriots selected two quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, leading many to believe something had to give.

Drake Maye was selected third overall, so it’s safe to say he’s viewed as the future of the franchise in New England. Joe Milton III was taken 193rd, which is more often than not a spot reserved for flyer picks. The Patriots probably want to see what they’ve got with Milton, and in the worst-case scenario, maybe they can turn him into a tight end if he doesn’t stick under center.

How would Milton feel about that?

“That’ll never happen,” Milton said, speaking with local media following his selection Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

Did the Patriots approach him about a possible position change?

“Nah, just quarterback,” Milton said.

It’s a firm stance from the 24-year-old, who despite the speculation, has never done anything but play quarterback. He played in 14 games at Michigan from 2018-2020, before making 29 appearances for Tennessee from 2021-2023. He’s a QB, folks.

The Patriots likely see a lot of tools in Milton, but it was a fair question given how the rest of the roster looks. Jacoby Brissett and Drake Maye will compete to start this season, with the latter eventually taking over. Bailey Zappe and Nathan Rourke have been reserve players before and know what it takes to fill that role. Milton’s a great athlete, so one of the ways he can separate himself is by showcasing his ability to work in other spots.

Story continues below advertisement

It doesn’t matter. Milton’s looking to stick at QB.