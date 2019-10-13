Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brad Marchand picked up where he left off at TD Garden in Saturday night’s home opener against the New Jersey Devils.

Marchand led the Bruins in scoring on home ice during the 2019-20 season, and he certainly got off on the right foot in Saturday’s 3-0 win. The left winger potted the first goal of the night and later added an assist en route to the Bruins’ fourth win of the year.

Travis Zajac, who was on the other side of Saturday night’s “Rodeniser Heat Zone,” was kept off the scoresheet and finished with a minus-1 rating.

For more on how the Marchand and Zajac compared, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Heating and Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images