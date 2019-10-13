Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins took the ice for their first home game of the 2019-20 season Saturday night against the New Jersey Devils and received an all-around effort en route to a 3-0 win.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy highlighted the Bruins’ good energy in the early going after returning from a long West Coast trip. That spark combined with Tuukka Rask’s sharp goaltending was a solid equation to keep the Devils at bay.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy spoke about the team’s first home win of the year. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” sponsored by Ace Ticket.

