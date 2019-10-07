Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brandon Bolden wasn’t expected to factor much in the Patriots’ offense when he was brought back for a second stint in New England.

But lo and behind, Bolden has become a frequent visitor of the end zone in the early goings of the 2019 campaign.

Bolden logged his first touchdown of the season in Week 4 when the Patriots picked up a gritty road victory over the Buffalo Bills. The veteran running back put up six yet again Sunday afternoon at FedExField, hauling in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady as New England opened the floodgates against the Washington Redskins.

The eighth-year pro didn’t appear to be Brady’s first read on the play, but he managed to create more than enough space and scamper into the end zone with relative ease. Bolden summed up the play with an Instagram photo posted shortly after the Patriots’ fifth consecutive win to start the season.

Brady clearly appreciated the shoutout.

“Love my guy @bbhulksmash ❤️❤️,” New England’s quarterback wrote in the comment section.

Bolden, Brady and the rest of the Patriots surely are riding high after another impressive victory. The same can’t be said for Jay Gruden, who was fired by the Redskins early Monday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images