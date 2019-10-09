Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta Braves have responded to Ryan Helsley.

The St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher recently said the “Tomahawk Chop” the Braves fans do during games was “disrespectful” as well as “devalues perceptions of Native Americans,” per The Athletic’s Marx Saxon. Helsley is a member of the Cherokee Nation.

The Braves released a statement ahead of the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series between Atlanta and the Cardinals, saying they will “take efforts to reduce the Tomahawk Chop.”

“Out of respect for the concerns expressed by Mr. Helsley, we will take several efforts to reduce the Tomahawk Chop during our in-ballpark presentation today,” the statement read, per Saxon. “As stated earlier, we will continue to evaluate how we activate elements of our brand, as well as the overall in-game experience. We look forward to a continued dialogue with those in the Native American community after the postseason continues.”

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images