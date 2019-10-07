The St. Louis Cardinals let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers Sunday.
Now, they find themselves on the brink of elimination.
The Atlanta Braves staged a three-run, ninth-inning rally over Cardinals to pick up a thrilling Game 3 win in the teams’ National League Division Series. If the Braves manage to notch another win at Busch Stadium on Monday, they’ll earn their first trip to the NLCS since 2001.
Atlanta will trot out Dallas Keuchel for Game 4, while St. Louis will send rookie Dakota Hudson to the mound for its must-win contest.
Here’s how to watch Braves vs. Cardinals Game 4 online:
When: Monday, Oct. 7 at 3:07 p.m. ET
TV: TBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS
Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images