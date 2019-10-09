Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are 2-0-0 to begin the 2019-20 season and want to make sure all aspects of their game are as close to perfect as they can be in order to make another lengthy playoff run.

That also includes the penalty kill and power play, so that’s why the B’s take practice seriously and act as if they’re taking part in game action. The Athletic’s Joe McDonald detailed one practice when David Pastrnak was visibly angry after losing a power-play battle in practice.

From McDonald:

It’s no joke. The Bruins’ power play and penalty kill units take their practice responsibilities seriously and treat these scrimmages like game situations. Boston’s top power-play unit of (Torey) Krug, (David) Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk win most of those battles, but the occasional scenes of frustration like Pastrnak slamming his stick against the glass let the penalty killers know they did their job and did it well.

Chris Wagner, for one, enjoys when this kind of thing happens.

“I have fun,” Wagner said, per McDonald. “Yeah, it’s fun watching Pasta and Marchy get mad.”

Hey, practice makes perfect, right?

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images