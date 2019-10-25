Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Toronto Maple Leafs know a thing or two about getting bounced early from the Stanley Cup playoffs, especially at the hands of the Boston Bruins.

The B’s eliminated Toronto for two straight seasons in Game 7 of the first round under the new playoff format, which puts the second- and-third-best teams in each division against one, essentially creating an unfair advantage to weaker teams in each division.

It hasn’t been easy for Leafs fans watching their team get eliminated year after year. And they likely won’t be thrilled about what Bettman said Friday at the Heritage Classic event.

“We think the format we have works extremely well … unless you’re a Leafs fan,” he said, per The Canadian Press’ Donna Spencer.

#NHL commissioner Gary Bettman asked about playoff format at #HeritageClassic event: "We think the format we have works extremely well … unless you're a Leafs fan." — Donna Spencer (@DLSpencer10) October 25, 2019

Well, he’s not wrong.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images