Tom Brady has proven himself to be super reliable at his advanced NFL age.

A statistic Sheil Kapadia unearthed proves “one new thing” the journalist from The Athletic has learned about the New England Patriots quarterback after seven weeks of the 2019 NFL season. While the lesson might sound obvious to some, a little math usually can help add perspective to Brady’s enduring greatness.

“He’s not making mistakes,” Kapadia wrote Friday. “Brady might not be as prolific as he’s been in previous years, but he’s produced a negative play (sack, fumble or interception) on just 5.7 percent of his passing plays. Only (Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes has been better.”

Ardent Patriots fans learned this lesson about Brady many moons ago by watching him play on a weekly basis. However, Next Gen Stats, recently have began tracking this metric and even have assigned a name to it.

Brady doesn’t make many mistakes on the field, and when he does err the Patriots often escape without paying too high a price.

