The Bruins are off to hot a start and look to extend their win streak Saturday night against the team that ended their Stanley Cup hopes.

Boston will welcome the St. Louis Blues to TD Garden for the first time since its heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final Game 7 loss in June. The Blues are 5-2-3 after defeating the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday 5-2.

Some members of the Bruins have said they’ve moved on from the loss and are focussing on the season ahead of them. So just how are the B’s planning for their game against St. Louis?

“It’s just another game,” Brad Marchand said Friday, per NHL.com’s Eric Russo “Doesn’t change anything that’s happened in the past. You’re not going to get any retribution by winning the game tomorrow.

“At the end of the day, it’s two points. I’m sure the fans are excited. I think it will be more for them than it will us. Again, it’s two points, that’s what we have to worry about … that’s over and done with.” Brandon Carlo said he and his can’t “hang on to the past” and have remained positive since that loss. “I think we’re already to the point of moving past it,” he said. “It’s a team that we have to face every single year at different portions (of the schedule) and you can’t hang on to the past. I feel like we’ve done a really good job of remaining positive in this room.

“The start of this season has shown our commitment level and tenacity to win. Overall, I think we’re feeling pretty good in here and I don’t think it will affect us anymore.” Boston drops the puck at 7 p.m. ET and even though the team has moved on, we’re sure there will be some sort of emotion heading into the game.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Curry/USA TODAY Sports Images