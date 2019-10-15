The Boston Bruins are off to an incredible start to their 2019-20 season, and will look to remain on their hot streak this coming week with two games against division rivals.

Boston is 5-1-0 through its first six games, including a 4-3 win over early the Stanley Cup favorites Vegas Golden Knights. The B’s also have outscored their opponents 14-6 in the five victories, with the Bruins’ elusive top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand accounting for 11 of those tallies.

While the Bruins have enjoyed wins against the Dallas Stars, Arizona Coyotes, Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils and Anaheim Ducks, they now will be tasked with playing two tough teams who very well could be their opponents come the playoffs.

Let’s take a look at what’s on deck for the Bruins.

Thursday, Oct. 17 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 19 at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

What You Need To Know

Many expected Tampa Bay and Boston to meet in the Eastern Conference Final last year, but the Columbus Blue Jackets swept the Lightning in the first round of the playoffs. This will be the first time these two teams meet this season after Tampa Bay went 3-1-0 against the Black and Gold in 2018-19. The Lightning are 2-2-1 through five games and have a matchup with the 2-1-2 Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday before making their way to Boston.

As for the Maple Leafs, it likely will feel like a playoff game when the puck drops at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto once again had its Stanley Cup dreams crushed by Boston in a seven-game first round series last season. The B’s were 3-1 in their four meetings with their division rival in the 2018-19 regular season. Toronto will play two more games, one at home against the Minnesota Wild and one on the road against the Washington Capitals, before taking on the Bruins.

Both Tampa Bay and Toronto have struggled a bit on the penalty kill, something Boston has done well early this season, but the Bruins will need to come out strong and try to put their second period struggles behind them if they want to keep the momentum going to finish out the week.

Who Bruins Need To Watch Out For

Tampa Bay features four players with three goals and five with at least three assists. Despite imploding in last year’s playoffs, the Lightning still are a powerhouse with names like Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Kevin Shattenkirk, to name a few. The Lightning have scored fewer than three goals just one time so far this season, so whether it’s Tuukka Rask or Jaroslav Halak who gets the call between the pipes, they will need to stand on their heads in order to overcome the loaded Tampa Bay offense.

Toronto bolstered its defense in the offseason with the addition of Tyson Barrie a year after signing John Tavares to provide some reinforcement to the offense. The star forward already has five points through the team’s first five games, while Auston Matthews (six goals, one assist), Mitch Marner (two goals, four assists) and William Nylander (two goals, three assists) pose a consistent threat to put pucks on net. But Toronto has surrendered at least five goals on three occasions, including a 7-3 loss to the Lightning. Backup goalie Michael Hutchinson boasts a slightly higher save percentage (.894) than Frederik Andersen (.886). So if Boston’s offense can continue to hammer off shots, it may spell bad news for the netminders.

