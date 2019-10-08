Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Enes Kanter was harassed upon leaving a Cambridge, Mass., mosque Friday afternoon, and local authorities have now released a statement regarding the occurrence.

Cambridge police determined Tuesday that no criminal activity took place during the incident after conducting a preliminary investigation.

The statement read as follows:

“The Cambridge Police Department has conducted a preliminary investigation into a report of threats and harassment based on an incident that occurred on Friday, October 4th outside a place of worship, involving Enes Kanter.

“Following this investigation, which included conversations with Mr. Kanter and other involved parties, it has been determined that no criminal activity occurred and that the other individuals featured in a posted video were exercising their constitutionally protected right to free speech. Mr. Kanter has been advised of the steps that would be necessary to pursue a civil restraining order against the other parties, if he elects to pursue one.

“The Cambridge Police recognize that places of worship should be places where all can congregate with peace of mind and without fear. No group or individual should ever suffer from bias, discrimination or hate. If any member of the community does believe that they have been threatened or harassed due to their faith, they are strongly encouraged to contact the police or organizations like the Anti-Defamation League. We remain committed to supporting and protecting all places of worship, and will continue to closely work with faith leaders, their staff, and those who attend their places of worship.”

Kanter spoke about the incident shortly after it occurred and reiterated that he will not be adjusting his outspoken ways as a response to threats.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images