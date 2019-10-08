Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things aren’t exactly going the Steelers’ way through the first five weeks of the NFL season. But does that mean Mike Tomlin may be interested in coaching elsewhere?

Pittsburgh is 1-4 and has lost both its starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) for the season and second-string QB Mason Rudolph (concussion) for an unknown period of time.

Tomlin, who’s been at the helm since the 2007 season, was rumored is believed to be Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder’s “preferred candidate” to replace the recently fired Jay Gruden after an 0-5 start to the season. And now Pittsburgh’s slow start, coupled with missing the playoffs in 2018, has led to questions surrounding Tomlin’s future in Black and Yellow.

The head coach was asked about the rumors during his Tuesday press conference, and Tomlin didn’t seem too fazed about it.

“I am not worried about that, to be quite honest with you,” he said, per Yahoo! Sports’ Shalise Manza Young. “You’re the first person to mention it to me in a public setting.

“… Guys, look: I’m the head coach of a 1-4 football team that’s going on the road to play a Hall of Fame-caliber quarterback with my third quarterback. You think I’m worried about anything this week other than that?”

Fair enough.

Tomlin does have bigger fish to fry with a primetime matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. But it certainly will be an interesting story line to keep our eyes on as the season progresses.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images