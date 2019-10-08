Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are keeping their options open at the kicker position.

Though they already have Mike Nugent on their 53-man roster and Younghoe Koo on their practice squad, the Patriots brought free agent Nick Rose in for a workout Tuesday, according to a report by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Rose is just 25 but already has passed through six different NFL organizations, kicking in eight games for the Washington Redskins and two for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He most recently played for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, going a perfect 14-for-14 on field-goal attempts this spring — including two from 50-plus yards — before that league folded.

Nugent, New England’s replacement for the injured Stephen Gostkowski, went 5-for-6 on kicks Sunday in his Patriots debut, missing an extra point in the team’s 33-7 victory over the Washington Redskins.

Defensive tackle Eddie Vanderdoes and defensive back Brian Allen also worked out for the Patriots on Tuesday, per Reiss’ report.

Vanderdoes, 24, appeared in all 16 games with 13 starts for the Oakland Raiders as a rookie in 2017 but missed all of last season with a torn ACL. The Raiders, who drafted the UCLA product in the third round in 2017, released him from their injured reserve last week.

Allen, a fifth-round pick in 2017, spent the last two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing exclusively on special teams. He was waived with an injury settlement after the 2019 preseason.

The Patriots will host the New York Giants this week on “Thursday Night Football.”

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images