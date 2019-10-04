Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Atlanta Braves could be in a world of trouble if they don’t get a good result Friday evening.

After dropping Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Thursday, the Braves are set to host the St. Louis Cardinals at SunTrust Park once more in Game 2. Going to St. Louis down 2-0 obviously would not be ideal for the Braves.

Mike Foltynewicz is set to get the ball for Atlanta and will be opposed by Jack Flaherty.

Here’s how to watch Cardinals vs. Braves online:

When: Friday, Oct. 4 at 4:37 p.m. ET

TV: TBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TBS

