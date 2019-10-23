Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Coming off his first totally-healthy offseason in over two years, it’s safe to say Gordon Hayward is ready to go.

The 29-year-old wrote a Players’ Tribune article which published Wednesday morning, providing detailed breakdowns of the Celtics 2019-20 roster. But the Boston forward also outlined his personal expectations for the upcoming campaign, and it’s clear he’s ready to return to his pre-injury form.

“And then last but hopefully not least, I’ll give you the scouting report on Gordon Hayward this season: He’s ready. That’s it — that’s the whole report. I’m just flat-out ready,” Hayward wrote. “I’m ready to do this, you know??? Being another year removed from the injury, I was able to get in a full summer of practice — and that was so big, in terms of finding my game and getting it back to where I want it to be.

“A lot of people don’t realize what a difference it is — the rehab process vs. actual practice,” he added. “But for me it’s just meant everything. It’s meant real reps. It’s meant real confidence. It’s meant attacking the game from both ends. It’s meant entering the season in peak condition, both physically and mentally. It’s meant getting to work with the guys, and thinking team-first, and coming into my own as a leader.”

Hayward averaged 11.5 points and 4.5 rebounds over 72 games last season in a roller-coaster campaign where he never found consistency. He’ll look to find some in the first few weeks of the year beginning Wednesday night.

The Celtics are set to begin their regular-season slate in Philadelphia when they take on the 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

