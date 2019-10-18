Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Robert Williams suffered a concussion after catching an elbow from Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love in Tuesday’s preseason finale. But after making progress Thursday, the second-year big man has undergone a setback.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens spoke to reporters following practice at the Auerbach Center on Friday and provided an unfortunate update on Williams’ recovery progress.

“He didn’t feel great after yesterday so they dialed him back, so he’s back to day one again,” Stevens said, per MassLive’s John Karalis. “We’ll see how he feels after today. That’s kind of the way that progression works. So he’s at the early stages of it.”

Williams will play a larger role in Boston’s frontcourt dynamic this season alongside Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter and Vincent Poirier. When he returns to the floor remains to be seen.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images