Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CC Sabathia’s appearance in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series ended in heartbreaking fashion.

The New York Yankees pitcher, who announced his plans to retire after the 2019 season in February, injured himself while throwing a pitch to Houston Astros’ outfielder George Springer. A team trainer came out and Sabathia threw a warm-up pitch before exiting the game.

Sabathia clearly was emotional, as he walked into the dugout with his glove over his face.

After appearing to experience some discomfort on the mound, CC Sabathia leaves the game. Yankees fans give him a standing ovation as he walks off the field. pic.twitter.com/rLf7v0vM5s — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 18, 2019

The pitcher was removed from the ALCS roster and replaced with Ben Heller, essentially ending his season and his career. And while it certainly didn’t conclude the way he wanted it to, it’s certain Sabathia pitched until he (quite literally) couldn’t anymore.

“Arm’s been feeling fresh, everything’s been feeling good,” he said Friday, per CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. “Just that last pitch to (Aledmys) Diaz when he popped up, I just felt when I released the ball, my shoulder kind of went with it.”

Sabathia remained in the game and threw three pitches to Springer.

“… When I was throwing those pitches to Springer, I couldn’t even look up to see where I was throwing the ball,” he said. “Letting it go, whatever happened, happened.”

“… I threw until I couldn’t anymore.”

Sabathia now will watch the Yankees try to come from behind and force a Game 6 on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images