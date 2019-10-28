Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Bruins found themselves in an early hole Sunday against the New York Rangers, but Boston quickly bounced back.

It all started just 11 seconds into the period with a goal by Patrice Bergeron, who netted Boston’s first goal of the night while Henrik Lundqvist was tangled up with David Pastrnak in the paint. (Lundqvist wasn’t happy with the call, either.)

Brad Marchand joined the fun just 57 seconds later to put the Bruins up 2-1.

Any bit of room and Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) can make it happen. pic.twitter.com/IDjqoqBQ16 — NHL (@NHL) October 28, 2019

Charlie Coyle potted the B’s third goal of the period less than 10 minutes later.

Then it was Marchand, again, with his second goal of the period.

And just like that, the Bruins found themselves up 4-1.

Thumbnail photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images