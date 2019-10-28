Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — Odell Beckham Jr. was held without a touchdown Sunday against the Patriots.

A big part of that is due to New England cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who was matched up with the Cleveland Browns wide receivers for much of the Patriots’ 27-13 win at Gillette Stadium.

Beckham admitted he was “looking forward” to playing Gilmore, but after he had just five receptions on seven targets for 52 yards, his feelings may have changed after the game. The wideout praised Gilmore, but didn’t think Cleveland “challenged as much” as it could have against New England.

“I think he’s great. I think he’s All-Pro. I think he’s everything,” Beckham said. “But I just felt like we didn’t challenge as much as we could have. I think we kind of shied away from it. I was expecting and looking forward to it, but that wasn’t the case today. We had a couple plays but, for whatever reason we didn’t do as much challenging as the matchups that we all talked about. Other than that, whatever came my way, I pretty much caught. Whatever other opportunities I had, I made the most of them. But you can only control what you can control.”

Gilmore finished the game with four tackles as he, and the rest of the Patriots defense, continue to be an absolute pest for opponents.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images