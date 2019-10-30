Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Chris Wagner is one heck of a guy.

The Walpole, Mass. native potted his first goal of the season Tuesday against the San Jose Sharks, the same night the Bruins honored cancer victims at TD Garden. So, Wagner dedicated his second-period goal to someone near and dear to his heart.

“I just want to give a shoutout, though, for that goal. One of my buddies, Tom Goudreau, got diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma last week,” Wagner said after the game. “So, we’re going to start raising money for him. … He’s a fellow Xaverian brother. He’s one of my best friends.”

Ewing’s Sarcoma is an extremely rare form of cancer that forms on bone or soft tissue and is typically found in children and young adults, though it’s highly curable. Both attended Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass.

Wagner said Tuesday night was inspirational, especially after he sat out Sunday’s contest against the New York Rangers with a foot issue.

“My foot’s kind of sore, but it’s nothing compared to what (Goudreau is) about to go through,” Wagner said.

Bruins center Charlie Coyle also dedicated his second-period goal to a cancer victim, Quinn “The Mighty Quinn” Waters, who hails from Coyle’s hometown of Weymouth, Mass.

Nothing but class coming from the hometown boys.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images