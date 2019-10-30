Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys weren’t the only ones who reportedly kicked the tires on Jamal Adams.

The Jets generated quite a bit of buzz leading up to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, as they reportedly were listening to offers on nearly all of their players, including Adams and Le’Veon Bell. While nothing ended up coming to fruition, New York reportedly “engaged” in Adams trade talks with the Cowboys, as well as the Baltimore Ravens, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported shortly after the deadline passed the Ravens were “actively” in pursuit of Adams, but the sides weren’t able to reach an agreement. This news became less surprising after a follow-up report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated the Jets wanted a first-round pick as well as a pair of second-rounders in exchange for the Pro Bowl safety.

It doesn’t sound like Adams would have been high on relocating to Baltimore or even going back home to the Lone Star State, though. The 24-year-old on Tuesday claimed via Twitter he recently expressed to Jets brass his desire to stay in New York and wasn’t thrilled when he found out his name was brought up in trade conversations.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images