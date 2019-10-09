Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Yankees soon could add another left-hander to their roster for the American League Championship Series.

Aaron Boone on Wednesday told reporters the team is considering CC Sabathia for New York’s ALCS roster after he failed to make the roster for the team’s divisional series against the Minnesota Twins due to a nagging shoulder issue. In fact, the second-year manager is pleased with what he’s recently been seeing from the veteran southpaw.

“CC did throw today. Frankly, looked really good,” Boone said, per CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa. “I was really excited about how he looked. He was sharp. He was able to really finish his pitches. I think he’s feeling considerably better than he was this time last week certainly. I would say he is now an option for us, as well, and somebody that we’re considering.”

Aaron Hicks also could make the ALCS roster after sustaining an elbow injury in August.

Teams have until 10 a.m. ET Saturday to submit its ALCS rosters.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images