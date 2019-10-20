Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jamie Collins opted for a unique way of warming himself up this week.

The ultra-versatile linebacker was spotted at Patriots practice showing off his patented athleticism via handstand. If the acrobatics weren’t impressive enough, Collins took it to the next level by using his arms as legs and moving around, feet in air.

Even Collins’ own Patriots teammates remain in awe of what the 30-year-old is capable of. After Collins shared footage of the walking handstand on Instagram, Danny Shelton chimed in with a spot-on reaction.

“Alien 👽,” the defensive tackle wrote in the comment section.

It’s honestly fair to consider Collins might not be from this planet.

The veteran LB has been nothing short of spectacular thus far in his second stint in New England, and he’ll look to keep it going Monday night when the Patriots visit the New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images