As the old saying goes, the worst they can say is no.

This appears to be the mindset of multiple teams as the NFL trade deadline approaches. With certain clubs looking to bolster its pass-catching depth as we head into the second half of the season, the Houston Texans reportedly have received calls about DeAndre Hopkins.

“Tho he’s NOT on the trade block teams have called Texans about Deandre Hopkins and will call again about him this week before deadline hoping to swing for the fences,” FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer tweeted Sunday. “Would take an awful lot.”

It would make next to no sense for the Texans to deal Hopkins, who’s caught 48 passes for 508 yards with three touchdowns through seven games. Houston is shaping up for a postseason appearance, and some might argue the Texans are the New England Patriots’ biggest threat in the AFC. Houston’s Super Bowl aspirations effectively would be wiped away if Hopkins was shipped out of town.

As for noteworthy trade targets with a stronger likelihood of being dealt, A.J. Green reportedly still is being pursued by the Patriots.

