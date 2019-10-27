Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

FOXBORO, Mass. — The “Boogeymen” were at it again Sunday.

New England got on the board with 5:45 left in the first quarter of its game against the Cleveland Browns thanks to the Patriots defense coming up big as it has done so many times this season.

Lawrence Guy forced a Nick Chubb fumble that was recovered by Dont’a Hightower. The linebacker then ran it 26 yards to the house for an easy six points followed by a successful PAT to make it 10-0 Patriots.

Take a look:

The score marked the sixth defensive touchdown for the New England defense.

