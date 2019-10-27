Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zdeno Chara still can make his presence known on the ice even at 42 years old.

He continued to prove that Saturday night when he laid a huge hit on Oskar Lundqvist, planting the St. Louis Blues forward into the boards just 38 seconds into the Boston Bruins’ 3-0 win at TD Garden.

Chara celebrated the win Sunday afternoon by posting a picture of him barreling into Sundqvist with the simple caption, “Tone was set early Great team win.”

While the win doesn’t change what happened between the Bruins and Blues in June, it certainly was satisfying to watch Boston continues its strong start to the 2019-20 season.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images