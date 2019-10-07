Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is this the year the Toronto Maple Leafs finally slay the Boston Bruins?

Former NHL goaltender Rick DiPietro predicted Monday Toronto will outlast the Bruins in the Stanley Cup playoffs this season, after failing to do so for the last 15 years. The Bruins have eliminated the Maple Leafs from the playoffs this decade — in the first rounds in 2013, 2018 and 2019 — but DiPietro believes Toronto’s offseason roster moves will propel them past Boston at long last.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs finally get past the Boston Bruins in the playoffs,” DiPietro wrote in response to ESPN.com’s request for a “bold prediction” for the 2019-20 season. “They had their opportunity last year with a 3-2 series lead headed back to Toronto, but again came up short, losing the final two games of the series.

“The additions of Tyson Barrie and Cody Ceci to go along with Morgan Rielly will help to shore up their defensive zone. Auston Matthews should flirt with 50 goals, while John Tavares and Mitch Marner will build off last year’s great regular seasons. All of this will get the Maple Leafs home ice advantage in the series and in the perfect situation to slay their postseason dragon.”

Home-ice advantage has been pivotal to the Bruins’ recent playoff success against the Maple Leafs, as Boston won the 2013, 2018 and 2019 series in seven games, with the decisive contest taking place at TD Garden each time.

Toronto likely will have to outperform Boston in the regular season in order to earn home-ice advantage against Boston in the playoffs. That will add importance to each regular-season game, particularly the four Bruins-Leafs matchups, the first of which will take place Oct. 19 and 22 at Scotiabank Arena and TD Garden, respectively.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images