The New England Patriots probably will dumptruck the New York Giants on Thursday night, which has big fantasy implications.
In the first contest of Week 6, a fully loaded Patriots team is set to meet a Giants squad that will be without all of its top skill players — yikes! We’ll be real, there’s next to no one on the Giants you should be thinking about starting, but there may be decisions you have to tackle for your fantasy team nevertheless.
So, here’s who you should start and sit in Giants vs. Patriots:
START
James White, RB, Patriots. He’s always a staple in the passing game, which makes up for however few touches he gets on the ground. Considering the Giants defense just allowed Dalvin Cook to look like Marshall Faulk, there’s a high ceiling for White.
Patriots defense. The Giants offense is a disaster, and the Patriots defense has been a wagon. This shouldn’t be a hard decision.
Golden Tate, WR, Giants. Seeing as Daniel Jones has pretty much nobody else to throw to, Tate should see a healthy number of targets. If you absolutely must start somebody from the Giants, Tate probably is the best call.
Jonathan Hilliman, RB, Giants. This is a huge reach, but if the Giants get to the goal line, presumably Hilliman would be looked upon to punch it in. If you’re thin at running back, he might be worth the risk.
SIT
Sony Michel, RB, Patriots. He’s been inconsistent this season and offers little in the passing game. It might be wise to bench him for another week to see if his quality showing against the Washington Redskins was an aberration.
Mike Nugent, K, Patriots. Nugent might be on your radar if you’re streaming kickers, but he clearly doesn’t have New England’s trust from deep and he shanked a PAT last week. Look elsewhere.
Daniel Jones, QB, Giants. This poor fella.
Giants defense. Can’t imagine it’ll be a fun trip to Foxboro for these guys.
