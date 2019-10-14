Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSOTN — Referees, like the rest of us, make mistakes.

And, well, one zebra made a particularly egregious mistake Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

David Pastrnak was sent to the penalty box for tripping Max Comtois early in the second period of Monday’s game between the Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks. However, video evidence showed that Pastrnak didn’t come close to making contact with the Ducks winger.

(You can click here to watch video of the “trip.”)

The Bruins’ official Twitter account had a little fun with the call, too.

#NHLBruins to the kill. David Pastrnak called for a "trip". — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 14, 2019

As Bane once said, “Theatricality and deception — powerful agents to the uninitiated.” Except, you know, referees are supposed to be adept at seeing through that kind of stuff.

Pastrnak didn’t let the phantom call slow him down, though. He scored all four of Boston’s goals in a 4-2 win.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images