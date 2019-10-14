Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

You think David Ortiz is loving life right now?

Ortiz, who made a miraculous recovery after being shot in June, has been working as an analyst for FOX Sports’ pregame and postgame coverage during the Major League Baseball postseason. And simply put: He’s been classic Big Papi.

First, he pranked fellow analyst Frank Thomas last week by swapping out The Big Hurt’s water for vodka while on set. Then, Ortiz kicked things up another notch Sunday night by sparking a cigar on live TV after the Houston Astros’ walk-off win over the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

When informed Minute Maid Park is a non-smoking facility, Ortiz shrugged off the news and seemed to predict the Astros will win the next three games in New York to punch their ticket to the World Series.

“I’m not planning on coming back,” Ortiz joked, drawing a huge chuckle from the Astros fans still assembled, as well as Thomas and Alex Rodriguez.

.@AROD: This is a non smoking building.@DavidOrtiz: I'm not planning on coming back… Smoke'em when you got'em! pic.twitter.com/RHEQ9pLnug — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 14, 2019

Hey, like Ortiz said: Smoke ’em if you got ’em.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter screengrab