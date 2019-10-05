Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ahead of open practice at TD Garden on Saturday, Robert Williams had some pleasant things to say about his teammate.

Williams addressed his offseason workouts and how he got better, and that dovetailed into an endorsement of Gordon Hayward, Williams indicated that when he was waking up for his workouts, Hayward already was finishing up.

“He’s got it back, man. He’s back,” Williams said of Hayward’s explosiveness, via The Athletic’s Jay King.

That’s yet another compliment for Hayward this week following Enes Kanter’s high praise for the 29-year-old.

That said, Danny Ainge attempted to temper expectations on Hayward following all of the hype.

“I think right now there’s been a lot of buzz about Gordon and his comeback and I’m worried that it’s getting a little out of hand,” Ainge said, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “Like, I think he’s Gordon. He’s back to being Gordon.”

Hayward struggled in his first full season follow his devastating 2017 injury, averaging 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in 72 games for Boston in 2018-19. If his teammates are to be believed, Hayward could be on track to return to his all-star form from his time with the Utah Jazz.

