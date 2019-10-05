Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Devin McCourty had a tremendous September, this much you know.

But when you put all his highlights in one place, it really does underscore just how remarkable his first few games of the season were.

The New England Patriots safety earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month on Friday after recording 13 tackles and four interceptions, one in every game, to kick off the campaign. In celebration of that, the Pats on Saturday posted a video of McCourty’s first month highlights, and it’s really something.

Check it out.

The Patriots defense has been a wagon this season, and McCourty quite clearly has been leading the charge. The Patriots schedule won’t get much harder over the next couple weeks, but in due course it’s going to start heating up, and McCourty really will need to be in peak form.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images