Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics immediately face a difficult test in their season opener when they take on the Philadelphia 76ers, but they’ll do so without Tacko Fall.

Fall, who agreed to a two-way deal with the team earlier this month, remains in the NBA’s concussion protocol for a head injury that’s cause remained a mystery until early Wednesday. At 7-foot-5, the center always has to be aware of his surroundings, but he told MassLive that a low ceiling recently caught him slipping.

“Fall explained to MassLive that he was trying to wash his hands after a workout at the practice facility but didn’t notice a ‘low ceiling,'” MassLive’s John Karalis wrote.

Fall woke up the next day (Saturday) feeling off, which is why he ultimately missed practice and entered the league’s concussion protocol.

It doesn’t seem to be all that serious, however, as Fall traveled to Philadelphia with the Celtics for their season opener and told MassLive that he “expects to be cleared ‘real soon.'”

Fall will spend the majority of the season with the G League’s Maine Red Claws, as he’s limited to 45 days with the Celtics, per two-way contract regulations. G League training camps do not open until Oct. 28, however, meaning all days prior to that date will not count toward that 45-day tally.

Boston and Philadelphia are set to tip off from Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images