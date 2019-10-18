Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bradley Beal’s new deal caught Jayson Tatum’s attention.

Beal agreed Thursday to a two-year, $72 million contract extension with the Washington Wizards. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who spoke with Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, the extension includes a player option for 2022-23 and guarantees the All-Star guard about $130 million over four years.

The Athletic’s Jay King wrote Friday that Tatum woke up Thursday morning to several text messages alerting him of the news — the Boston Celtics forward is good friends with Beal — and the two had an interesting exchange in which Beal predicted big things for his pal.

“The first thing I texted him was, ‘Let me hold something,’ ” Tatum said, according to King. “He told me my time’s coming.”

Beal, 26, is five years older than Tatum, 21, but their mothers knew each other from volleyball and they starred at the same high school in St. Louis. The two NBA standouts even worked out together, dating back to Tatum’s high school days, strengthening the bond that exists today.

Bradley, the third overall pick in 2012, stands to make a lot of money in his career. As Wojnarowski noted Thursday, Beal would be eligible to sign the largest contract in NBA history (five years, $266 million) if he declines his player option upon reaching 10 years of service in 2022 to re-sign with the Wizards.

Tatum, the third overall pick in 2017, could do the same if he continues on the current trajectory. The up-and-upcoming stud is entering his third season with the Celtics after showing immense upside in his first two NBA campaigns.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images