Dak Prescott has made a name for himself as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, and Jerry Jones had high, high praise for the 26-year-old.

Prescott and Co. are 3-1 through the first four weeks of the NFL season with nine touchdowns and 1,143 yards. He’s helped Dallas reach the playoffs in 2016 and 2018 and while it hasn’t earned him the contract he reportedly is seeking (though it is “imminent”), it did earn him quite the comparison from the team owner.

Jones joined 105.3 The Fan on Friday and was asked if Prescott reminded him more of Troy Aikman or Tony Romo. His answer, though, may shock you.

“Oh, I think he’s neither. I really do,” he said, as transcribed by Pro Football Talk. “I think he’s more like (Tom) Brady. Now, I’m not going to, … We know Tom Brady, and he’s no Tom Brady. I didn’t say that. But the point is he will evolve and is evolving into a guy that will beat you. He will beat you with different circumstances and different players and different type teams. He will be on teams that have better defense than others. He will be on teams that have better protection than others. I think we got us one in Dak.”

Alright.

While numbers are a bit similar through Prescott and Brady’s first three-plus seasons, Prescott does not have a Super Bowl championship, nor has he helped the Cowboys to an NFC Championship Game. There’s still plenty of time for Prescott to accomplish these things, as he’s only 26. But the longer Brady remains in the league, the harder a Super Bowl win becomes.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images