Alex Bregman’s bat carrying didn’t sit well with some baseball purists, but the Washington Nationals simply answered on the field.

In the bottom of the first inning with the game tied at one, the Houston Astros third baseman launched a go-ahead solo shot, and (understandably) visibly was fired up. He ended up carrying his bat all the way to first base as he admired the dinger, which prompted mixed reactions on social media.

The Nats fired back in the top of the fifth, however, when Juan Soto followed up Anthony Rendon’s game-tying homer with a solo shot of his own to give Washington a lead they wouldn’t relinquish the rest of the way. Soto proceeded to mock Bregman’s bat carry by doing the exact same thing, and the Nats ultimately won 7-2 to force a decisive Game 7 on Wednesday.

After the game, Soto revealed what he thought in the moment about Bregman’s bat carry.

“It’s pretty cool. I want to do it, too,” Soto said, via ESPN. “That’s what I think when I saw that. I get the opportunity and do the same thing.”

Fair enough.

Bregman ended up apologizing for carrying his bat, though if you ask us he didn’t really need to.

First pitch for Game 7 from Minute Maid Park is set for 8:08 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images