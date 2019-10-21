Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Marcus Smart spend his entire career with the Boston Celtics?

According to The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, he certainly would like to.

“The common denominator is Marcus, right?” Smart said of himself, per Himmelsbach. “It’s a good sign. It means obviously the team values me if they’ve kept me around this long. It’s an honor.”

Smart has been one of the only constants for the C’s since being drafted in 2014, watching the likes of Kyrie Irving, Al Horford, Isaiah Thomas and others come and go all the while. Boston’s journey may not have been the smoothest since bringing Smart aboard, but the 25-year-old is happy to be where he feels valued.

“I’m six years in now, and it feels like yesterday I was drafted,” he said. “It is funny to see all the faces I’ve seen come through the organization. But it’s a blessing and I’m blessed to be here still, and that’s rare. Usually guys are gone by now. I’m blessed to still be here.”

Head coach Brad Stevens has been one of Smart’s biggest cheerleaders over the years and has long seen the value in the point guard’s skill set.

“He’s a good representative of the way we want to play,” Stevens told Himmelsbach. “He’s a physical, smart, tough player who will leave it all out there.”

Sounds promising, eh?

