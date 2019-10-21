Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Marcus Smart has proven to be a crucial part of the Celtics’ defense over his last five seasons in Boston. And his coaches are taking notice.

The guard is known for his feistiness on the court and willingness to put his body on the line for his team to help pick up a win. And both Brad Stevens and Jay Larranaga lauded Smart and the way he plays the game.

“He’s a good representative of the way we want to play,” Stevens told The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “He’s a physical, smart, tough player who will leave it all out there.”

As for assistant coach Larranaga, he sees Smart as “the most fundamentally sound defender.”

“Marcus is a live example of the most fundamental defense you can teach,” Larranaga said. “Every year you bring in new players and you’re trying to teach them NBA defense, you have an example of a defender that has been the most fundamentally sound defender I’ve ever been around.

“So you can say, ‘This is how to guard a corner split: Watch Marcus. This is how you get into the ball and direct it with active hands: Watch Marcus.’ You always have a guy right there to tell other players, like, just watch what he’s doing and try to emulate it.”

Smart’s defense certainly will come in handy this season as a slew of newcomers will be on the Celtics when they begin their 2019-20 season Wednesday night on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images