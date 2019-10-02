Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

John Farrell hasn’t managed a Major League Baseball team since 2017, but it appears he’s ready to give it another go.

The former Boston Red Sox manager, who mans a 46-foot lobster boat off the coast of Massachusetts, is “interested in doing the job again,” The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Tuesday.

Another former manager who is interested in doing the job again: Former #BlueJays and #RedSox manager John Farrell. Interviewed with #Phillies before they hired Kapler and #Reds before they hired Bell. https://t.co/fqUurBmGTq — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 1, 2019

Farrell won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2007 in his first year as the team’s pitching coach. He returned in 2013 as the manager and led Boston to another championship and remained with the club through the 2017 season. The 57-year-old hasn’t coached since then, but worked as a scout with the Cincinnati Reds in 2018.

There’s already some teams in the market for a new skipper, and there may be more once the offseason begins. So it is possible baseball fans will see Farrell at the helm once again.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images.