Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball’s 2019 postseason started with a bang Tuesday evening as the Nationals pulled off a stunning victory over the Brewers thanks to a crazy eighth inning in the National League Wild Card Game.

Milwaukee entered the bottom of the eighth up 3-1 on Washington, and sent Josh Hader out to help finish the game. But the 25-year-old southpaw got himself in a bit of trouble, and it cost the Brewers dearly.

Hader managed to get two outs in the inning, but found himself with runners on the corners after hitting Michael Taylor with a pitch and allowing Ryan Zimmerman to single. That’s when Juan Soto stepped up to the plate.

The 20-year-old outfielder scorched a single that Brewers right fielder Trent Grisham couldn’t handle, which drove home the game-tying and game-winning runs in one fell swoop.

Check it out:

October baseball, man.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images