Jaylen Brown will be in Green for the foreseeable future.

The Boston Celtics on Monday signed swingman Brown to a four-year, $115 million contract extension, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing Brown’s agent. Brown and the Celtics had until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to agree to a deal, or else the 22-year-old would have become a restricted free agent next summer.

Here’s Wojnarowski’s report:

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown has agreed to a four-year, $115M million contract extension, agent Jason Glushon tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 21, 2019

So, is this a good deal from Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge? Time will tell.

The Celtics drafted Brown with the third overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. The Cal product has averaged 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists over his first three seasons in the NBA.

