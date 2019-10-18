Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Things aren’t looking so good for the New York Yankees right about now.

After a convincing 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series, the Yankees have dropped three straight games, including an 8-3 loss Thursday in Game 4 that pushed New York to the brink of elimination.

The Yankees’ bats have gone ice-cold since the Game 1 win, as they’ve been outscored 15-6 in the ensuing three losses. Now, they have to face Astros star Justin Verlander in Game 5 on Friday at Yankee Stadium as they try to keep their season alive.

Such performances lately have sent Yankees fans into a tailspin on Twitter, and New York tabloid covers aren’t much more optimistic.

The back page: Winter is coming https://t.co/JNeIRTKYmc pic.twitter.com/ql2ka4wndB — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 18, 2019

Newsday's Friday Back Page

Yanks on brink of elimination after Game 4 loss@APSE_sportmedia #alcsgame4 pic.twitter.com/NTc0WRtzzM — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) October 18, 2019

To be fair, there’s really no good way to dress up how the Yankees have played lately.

First pitch for Game 5 is set for 7:08 p.m. ET.

