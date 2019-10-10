Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There might not be a single person on our planet that believes the New York Giants can beat the New England Patriots on Thursday.

Not only is the matchup a lopsided one when both teams are at full strength, but the Giants are absolutely decimated by injuries at the moment. Saquon Barkley, Wayne Gallman, Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram all will be out, leaving rookie quarterback Daniel Jones with very few weapons (if you even can call them that) on offense. Couple that with a date against one of the NFL’s best defenses, and you can see where the problem is.

Well, credit to New York newspapers, they’re not even beginning to try and find a way to spin this matchup positively for the Giants. Get a load of the back pages of the New York Post and New York Daily News on Thursday morning.

The back page: Daniel vs. Goliath https://t.co/DyVmYFNXpb pic.twitter.com/pQ6Bu1ocZ6 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 10, 2019

Tough.

Patriots-Giants kicks off from Gillette Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET.

